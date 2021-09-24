Trucker shortage forces BP to close some UK gas stations

Retail News
Trucker shortage forces BP to close some UK gas stationsBBC News 09/24/2021
BP said that it had to temporarily close “a handful” of gas stations in the UK due to a lack of truck drivers to deliver fuel supplies. The company, which supplies 1,200 BP-branded gas stations in the UK, said it will “continue to work with our hauler supplier to minimize disruption and to ensure efficient and effective deliveries.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!