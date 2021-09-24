Retail News

Trucker shortage forces BP to close some UK gas stations

BBC News 09/24/2021

BP said that it had to temporarily close “a handful” of gas stations in the UK due to a lack of truck drivers to deliver fuel supplies. The company, which supplies 1,200 BP-branded gas stations in the UK, said it will “continue to work with our hauler supplier to minimize disruption and to ensure efficient and effective deliveries.”

