Trucker shortage complicates the retail supply chain

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

The U.S. trucker shortage — the deficit of drivers needed to move goods through the supply chain — increased to around 80,000 this year, up form 61,500 last year, according to the American Trucking Associations. Many of the trucker-related problems come down to compensation. Drivers complain that they are paid by the mile and not for the time waiting for their cargo to be unloaded.