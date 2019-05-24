Treasure Secretary faces questions over his role in Sears’ demise

Retail News

NBC News

Two prominent members of the left wing of the Democratic Party have sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin asking him to disclose information about his role in the developments that led to Sears Holdings declaring bankruptcy and liquidating most of its business. Mr. Mnuchin was named in a lawsuit brought by Sears Holdings against Eddie Lampert, the company’s former CEO, that alleges he profited during the process of methodically stripping the business of its most valuable assets. Mr. Lampert’s hedge fund held a controlling interest in Sears Holdings.