Treasure hunt experiences still working as foil to online competition

Treasure hunt experiences still working as foil to online competitionLos Angeles Times 12/19/2018
TJX Cos., owner of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, is currently raking in about $36 billion per year, more than Penney and Kohl’s combined — and all without what most would consider a serious e-commerce effort. The secret: the thrill of discovering the unexpected. “It’s kind of hit or miss sometimes at Marshalls,” Maria Raygoza of El Montebut, CA told the LA Times, “but when you do find those items, it’s worth it.”