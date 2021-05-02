Trader Joe’s offers ‘hero pay’ but will cut midyear bonuses

Retail News
Trader Joe’s offers ‘hero pay’ but will cut midyear bonusesCBS News 02/04/2021
Trader Joe’s has decided to increase the hourly pay rate for frontline workers at the chain nationwide to bring it in compliance with so-called “hero pay” ordinances being passed in California cities and other places. The grocery chain will look to balance its books from the higher wages by foregoing paying workers their midyear raises this year.
