Trade group wants shipping regulations enforced to lower costs

Retail News

Reuters/U.S. News & World Report

The Travel Goods Association, which represents companies selling luggage, backpacks and other travel products, has sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking that the government enforce shipping regulations and related fees to help bring down the cost of goods. The group claims that shipping costs are currently eight to 10 times higher than last fall and rates are now being charged “that exceed the value of product being shipped within” containers.