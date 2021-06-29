Tractor Supply CEO sees inflation sticking around

Retail News

CNBC

Hal Lawton, CEO of Tractor Supply, doesn’t believe that increases in consumer prices hitting the marketplace recently are going away anytime soon. He pointed to an imbalance between consumer demand and supply, a situation that he expects will remain through the foreseeable future. “It’s really in all facets of the supply chain, whether it’s back in the ports in China, whether it’s the ports here in the United States, access to containers and them being in the right locations, ships, truck drivers, obviously labor to run your distribution centers, you could go on and on,” Mr. Lawton said.