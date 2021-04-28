Retail News

Tractor Supply CEO: Millennials are changing rural landscape

CNBC 04/27/2021

Millennials who have left major urban centers to move to the country have become a key customer group for Tractor Supply, helping lift the retailer’s sales and profits to record highs. Tractor Supply CEO Hal Lawton said this group of consumers has created higher demand for products used for gardening, pets and poultry. “We’re really seeing a revitalization of rural led by millennials,” he said.

