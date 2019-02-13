Toys ‘R’ Us tries a redo

Retail News

The Record

Toys “R” Us went into liquidation in the U.S. Now, a number of former executives are trying to bring the company back under the Tru Kids Brands banner. The new company is run by president and CEO Richard Barry who served as global merchandising officer for Toys “R” Us. Mr. Barry plans to open 70 stores outside the U.S. as well as websites, and it’s unclear at this time if he intends to open locations in America or sell products through other retailers.