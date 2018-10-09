Toys ‘R’ Us puts Geoffrey the Giraffe back to work

Retail News

The Washington Post

The thousands of employees who recently lost their jobs after Toys “R” Us closed hundreds of stores and its website, were among those surprised to see Geoffrey the Giraffe, the chain’s mascot, make a return to a toy industry wholesaling event recently. Carrie Gleason, campaign manager for Rise Up Retail, called the re-emergence of Geoffrey a “PR stunt” that felt like the company was pouring “lemon on the wounds” of former employees looking to put their lives together after being laid off.