Toys ‘R’ Us opening pop-up shop on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile

Toys “R” Us plans to have a store on Chicago’s Michigan Avenue open in time for Christmas. The retailer is planning a toy- and play-themed pop-up exhibit at the location. Visitors will pay entrance fees — $20 for kids and $28 for adults — to the pop-up, which will also feature a gift shop for purchases.
