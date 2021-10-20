Toy maker says inflation to hang on through 2022

Retail News

CNBC

American Plastic Toys CEO John Gessert expects that inflation will continue into next year as labor costs and other factors continue to exert upward pressure on consumer prices. Mr. Gessert said that his company has avoided many of the supply chain disruptions that have affected other businesses, but staffing has been an issue. “I couldn’t in good conscience accept additional orders when I had to really work and do everything I could possibly to satisfy the orders that we’d already booked … six months ago in some cases,” he said.