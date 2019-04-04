Top economic advisor says Trump may still close southern border

Retail News

The Washington Post

Larry Kudlow, the top economic advisor to President Trump, said a decision could be made as early as today on whether the administration will close the nation’s southern border with Mexico. Mr. Kudlow, said that he and other advisors have been discussing ways to soften the economic hit the U.S. will take if Mr. Trump makes good on his threats. More than $1 billion in good moves across the border every day.