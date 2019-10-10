Top chains included in nationwide chicken recall

Retail News
Top chains included in nationwide chicken recallBusiness Insider 10/10/2019
Aldi, Food Lion, Giant Foods, Kroger, Target, Trader Joe’s and other retailers and restaurants are part of a nationwide recall of cooked, diced, frozen and shredded chicken from Tip Top Poultry. The products in question are part of recall issued in September by the chicken processor over concerns about listeria contamination.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!