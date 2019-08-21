Retail News

Top CEOs rank social responsibility over profit

Reuters 08/19/2019

The Business Roundtable, an assembly of CEOs of top U.S. corporations, issued a statement signed by 181 of the company leaders asserting that shareholder value should not be prioritized above social responsibility in making corporate decisions.  The Roundtable’s “Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation” begins by saying, “Americans deserve an economy that allows each person to succeed through hard work and creativity and to lead a life of meaning and dignity.” Among the signatories are Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Tim Cook of Apple, Corie Barry of Best Buy,  James Quincey of Coca-Cola, Craig Menear of The Home Depot, Jeff Gennette of Macy’s, Brian Cornell of Target and Doug McMillon of Walmart.

