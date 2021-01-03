Tonal opening shops inside 40 Nordstrom stores

Retail News

CNBC

Tonal, the at-home fitness startup that has received investments from Amazon’s Alexa Fund and others, like NBA star Steph Curry, is opening shops inside of 40 Nordstrom locations. “We’re often considered the partner of choice in regards to working with brands, physically and digitally,” said Lori Marten, a merchandise manager for Nordstrom’s active category. “So it was a pretty seamless opportunity across the board — one that really helps us build our authority and authenticity in a space that we are aggressively growing.”