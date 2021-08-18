TJX’s sales spike as customers shop in stores

Retail News
TJX’s sales spike as customers shop in storesReuters 08/18/2021
Second quarter sales at the U.S. unit of TJX Cos. posted an 18 percent increase in sales compared to the same period in 2019 as its three core businesses — HomeGoods, Marshalls and T.J. Maxx — all reported solid gains. “Treasure-hunt shopping experience continued to draw customers into our stores around the world,” said TJX CEO Ernie Herrman.
