Retail News

TJX’s sales spike as customers shop in stores

Reuters 08/18/2021

Second quarter sales at the U.S. unit of TJX Cos. posted an 18 percent increase in sales compared to the same period in 2019 as its three core businesses — HomeGoods, Marshalls and T.J. Maxx — all reported solid gains. “Treasure-hunt shopping experience continued to draw customers into our stores around the world,” said TJX CEO Ernie Herrman.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!