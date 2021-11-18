TJX posts 14 percent gain in same-store sales

Retail News
TJX posts 14 percent gain in same-store salesFashion United 11/17/2021
TJX Companies posted a 14 percent increase in same-store sales on top of a four percent gain during the third quarter in 2020. Ernie Herrman, CEO of TJX, said the company’s earnings per share of 84 cents were “well above” its plan. “We are extremely well-positioned for the holiday selling season, and overall open-only comp store sales to start the fourth quarter are up mid-teens,” he added.
Discussions
