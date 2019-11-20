TJX has better-than-expected quarter, raises forecast

Retail News

Reuters

TJX Cos. announced that its same-store sales rose four percent in the third quarter, above the 2.3 percent consensus gain expected by analysts. The retailer raised its annual forecast on the strength of its third-quarter performance and expectations for the holidays. “The fourth quarter is off to a solid start and we have many initiatives underway to keep driving traffic and sales to our stores and online during the holiday season and beyond,” said CEO Ernie Herrman in a statement.