TikTok to offer viral recipe sensations, delivered from local restaurants

The Verge

TikTok Kitchens, a joint venture with Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC), will rely initially on a network of about 300 kitchens to deliver meals inspired by trendy recipes made popular on the social platform. The companies hope to be up and running in 1000 locations by the end of next year, making use of both traditional restaurant kitchens and ghost kitchens. For TikTok, the initiative appears to be more about branding than diversification. “Creators will be receiving credit for dishes within the menu and will be featured prominently throughout [the] promotion,” TikTok spokesperson Elena Saavedra told The Verge. “To be clear, this is a campaign to bring TikTok foods to fans, not a venture into the restaurant business.”