Tight inventory and skimpier discounts will limit Cyber Monday sales

Retail News

Reuters/U.S. News & World Report

U.S. retailers are expected to generate fewer dollar sales for Cyber Monday than they did last year as limited inventory and less sharply discounted fail to move consumers. “We’ve seen the lowest holiday discount rates in recent history,” said Rob Garf, general manager of retail at Salesforce. “There won’t be more presents under the tree this year. U.S. order growth across November is flat and consumers are purchasing one percent fewer items per transaction.”