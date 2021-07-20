Tiffany and Costco settle suit over fake rings

Retail News
Tiffany and Costco settle suit over fake ringsReuters/Yahoo Finance 07/20/2021
Tiffany and Costco have settled an eight-year-old lawsuit brought by the jewelry brand over rings bearing its name sold by the warehouse club retailer. The settlement followed an appeals court ruling that Costco had acted in good faith when it marketed “Tiffany” rings to members, who were smart enough to have realized that the items were not actual products from the brand.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!