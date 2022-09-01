Thrive Market launches brand campaign to attract online grocery shoppers

Retail News
Thrive Market launches brand campaign to attract online grocery shoppersAd Age 01/07/2022
Thrive Market is launching a brand campaign to raise the online grocer’s profile with American consumers. The company, which previously only ran digital advertising, will add television spots in addition to YouTube. The spots are focused on connecting the brand’s ability to simplify the lives of busy consumers. “Life can be a lot,” a voiceover says in one ad. “Thrive Market’s here to help.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!