ThredUP report shows consumers plan to get rid of and buy clothes post-pandemic

Retail News
ThredUP report shows consumers plan to get rid of and buy clothes post-pandemicForbes 05/12/2021
ThredUP has release some trinkets of information from its “2021 Resale Report” to be published in July. Among these are that 80 percent of U.S. consumers are planning to either get rid of clothing or buying new items once the pandemic ends. The resale platform calls the move to dump cloths a “purge surge” that will be followed by a shopping spike for replacement items.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!