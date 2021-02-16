Retail News
The winner to replace single-use plastic bags forever is…Fast Company 02/16/2021
CVS, Kroger, Target and Walmart are among the nation’s retailers participating in a national plan to replace single-use plastic bags with more eco-friendly alternatives. The Beyond the Bag Initiative has named nine winners of an international contest to come up with the next new thing. The winners fall into three categories: Reuse and Refill, Enabling Technology and Innovative Materials.
