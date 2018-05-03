The two men arrested at Starbucks come to settlements with company and city

Retail News

AP News

Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson, who were removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks on April 12th in handcuffs for trespassing, settled with the city for a symbolic sum of $1 each and a promise that a $200,000 fund be established to help young entrepreneurs. Their criminal records will be expunged as well. Separately, the two men came to an undisclosed financial settlement with Starbucks as well as an offer to cover the cost of completing their bachelor’s degrees.