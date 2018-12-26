The SEC wants more info on Prime but Amazon’s resisting

Retail News

GeekWire

Citing a new regulation, the Security and Exchange Commission has asked Amazon for the exact number of subscribers and an accounting of the income the company is deriving from its Amazon subscription program, information the agency believes is crucial to a full understanding of the program’s revenue contribution. The historically secretive e-tailer, however, has turned down the request, dismissing the premise that investors have a need to know that much about Prime. The SEC is expected to press the matter further in the coming months.