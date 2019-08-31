The scramble for supplies in Florida leaves customers frustrated

Retail News

Business Insider

Shoppers waited in long lines outside of a Costco in Miami yesterday as essential supplies like bottled water were quickly depleted in stores in the projected path of Hurricane Dorian, due to make landfall this weekend. Bottled water shortages were also reported at Publix stores in the Miami area. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in declaring a state of emergency in a number of countries in the region, advised every resident to “have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and … a plan in case of disaster.”