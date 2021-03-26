The RealReal pursues luxury upscaling opportunity

Retail News

The RealReal is rolling out a new line, ReCollection, next month that takes damaged or distressed garments and turns them into new luxury pieces. ReCollection launches on April 1 and will including clothing from eight designers: Stella McCartney, Balenciaga, A-Cold-Wall, Dries Van Noten, Jacquemus, Simone Rocha, Ulla Johnson and Zero + Maria Cornejo. A second line of loungewear will roll out later in the month.