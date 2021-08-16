The pandemic has led many U.S. workers to reconsider their career options

Retail News

The Washington Post

Nearly one in three workers in the U.S. under the age of 40 have thought about changing their occupation or career field since the novel coronavirus pandemic began, according to a Washington Post-Schar School survey conducted last month. “A woman I was speaking with yesterday said she worked at a restaurant and she would get home at 3 a.m. sometimes and she doesn’t want to do that anymore,” said Angela Muhwezi-Hall, co-founder of QuickHire. “She wants to be able to see her kids, especially after having a year at home with her kids. She still really wants flexibility.”