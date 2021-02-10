The pandemic exposed retail’s supply chain weaknesses

Retail News
The pandemic exposed retail’s supply chain weaknessesForbes 10/01/2021
Retailers went into the 2020 Christmas holiday season with plenty of inventory but worries about whether consumer demand would support it. Merchants know that demand is there this year but don’t know whether they will have enough product on hand to meet it. The pandemic has revealed numerous weaknesses in the retail supply chain and some experts believe that it will take years to fix it.
