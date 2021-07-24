The mall gets pot dispensary as a new tenant

Retail News
The mall gets pot dispensary as a new tenantNBC News/Yahoo 07/23/2021
A cannabis dispensary has opened in the same location that formerly housed a Sprint store at the Union Landing shopping center in Union City, CA. “When you go into dispensaries you’ll be shocked,” said Bill Schrader, owner of Austin Group, which leased the space. “The store is a cross between an Apple store and a Nordstrom.”
