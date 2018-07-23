The Container Store debuts first national branding campaign

Retail News

Advertising Age

The Container Store wants to be known as the one-stop source for consumers who want to better manage their space and the stuff within it. The chain recently launched a redesigned concept store with a new focus on technology. It is following that up with a new ad campaign – “Where Space Comes From” – to position itself as the place for consumers working on projects both big and small. The retailer’s campaign will include television commercials, radio spots, print, digital and in-store marketing.