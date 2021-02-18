Texas retailers argue for priority status during power outages

Retail News
Texas retailers argue for priority status during power outagesThe Dallas Morning News 02/18/2021
Millions of households and businesses in Texas have lost power in recent days due to cold weather and storms affecting the state. The Texas Retailers Association has said it plans to lobby the state’s electric grid and government leadership for priority status in the case of similar future events. Many stores and distribution centers in the state have been closed or reduced to shorter hours due to the power outages.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!