Texas grocers struggle to meet demand

Retail News
Texas grocers struggle to meet demandThe Dallas Morning News 02/22/2021
Grocery stores in North Texas and other areas of the state are working overtime to get store shelves restocked. Access to food was severely impacted by last week’s snow storms and frigid cold temperatures, and consumers are looking to stock up. Food banks in the state have also come up short. Much of the state was without power as utility and commercial facilities without weather proofing went dark and roads were difficult to navigate.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!