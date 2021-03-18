Texas governor put H-E-B in a tough spot by ending mask mandate

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

H-E-B, like other retail businesses in Texas, was put in a tough position when Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the state’s mask mandate. The grocer, which is based in the state and operates more than 400 stores there, has kept its required mask policy in place but is now getting into confrontations with the large number of Texans who choose not to wear masks. Customers upset with H-E-B’s willingness to serve customers without masks are, in some cases, choosing to shop at other grocery stores.