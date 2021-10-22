Tesco tests GetGo tech to see if it can best Amazon’s Just Walk Out

Retail News
Tesco tests GetGo tech to see if it can best Amazon’s Just Walk OutForbes 10/22/2021
Tesco launched its first checkout-free store in Central London using the chain’s GetGo technology. The retailer is deploying the tech at a 2,000-square-foot Tesco Express convenience store. Customers choose items they wish to purchase and check out using the company’s mobile app. Tesco has not indicated whether it plans to expand the tech’s test beyond the current location.
