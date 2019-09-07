Tesco tests an answer to Amazon Go

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Amazon.com is not the only retailer testing cashier-free stores. Tesco in the UK plans to open a “pick and go” concept that uses ceiling-mounted cameras to track products as they are taken off of the store’s shelves. The grocer is currently testing the concept with its own employees with the plan to open it to the public next year. Tesco has told investors that the concept costs about one-tenth of a comparable Go because its store relies solely on cameras and not the additional sensors used by Amazon.