Teens skip summer jobs to focus on getting into college

Teens skip summer jobs to focus on getting into collegeChicago Tribune 07/26/2019
The intense pressure to get into “good” schools is leading more teenagers to skip looking for summer jobs to concentrate on more academics or extracurricular activities valued by colleges and universities. A recently released Brookings Institution study found that only a third of teenagers between 16 and 19 are working or looking for a job, down from 2000 when more than 50 percent of kids in the same age group did the same.
