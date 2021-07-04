Teens expect to spend a little more on clothes

Retail News

CNBC

American teenagers expect to spend an average of $2,165 on clothing this year, according to Piper Sandler’s 41th biannual “Taking Stock with Teens” report. If the estimate proves accurate, teens will spend one percent more on clothing than they did last fall, albeit five percent below this time last year. Teenager spending on clothing has fallen since it peaked at $3,023 in the spring of 2006. Brands including American Eagle, Hollister and Urban Outfitters are expected to remain the most popular retailers for teens to shop.