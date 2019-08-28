Retail News

Teen turns Popeyes queue into voter registration drive

NY Post 08/27/2019

Seventeen-year-old David Ledbetter of Charlotte, NC considered the phenomenal buzz surrounding Popeyes’ chicken sandwich introduction as he strategized with his friends about how to improve the results of their voter registration efforts in the state. The solution he came up with was to go to a local Popeyes restaurant and hand out sample ballots and voter registration forms to the folks in line.

