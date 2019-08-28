Teen turns Popeyes queue into voter registration drive

Retail News
Teen turns Popeyes queue into voter registration driveNY Post 08/27/2019
Seventeen-year-old David Ledbetter of Charlotte, NC considered the phenomenal buzz surrounding Popeyes’ chicken sandwich introduction as he strategized with his friends about how to improve the results of their voter registration efforts in the state. The solution he came up with was to go to a local Popeyes restaurant and hand out sample ballots and voter registration forms to the folks in line.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!