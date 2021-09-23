Ted Lasso-like managers needed to cut turnover and lift performance

Retail News

The Washington Post

Workers don’t quit companies, they quit managers, as the adage goes. The reality behind that truism leads to significant expenses for American businesses that pay between one-half and two-times the amount of every worker leaving to find their replacement. The Emmy success of the Apple TV hit, Ted Lasso, has led columnist Michelle Singletary to question why there aren’t more managers and leaders that lift up the individuals they work with and create organizations that thrive instead of falling apart from within.