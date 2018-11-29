Tech CEO: Consumer direct brands to replace retailers in the future

Retail News

CNBC

Chen Xiadong, CEO of Intime, an Alibaba-owned e-commerce platform, told CNBC that retailers may be an endangered species in the future as more consumers interact directly with brands. “Before, the controlling rights belonged to the retailer, but in the future it will shift to the manufacturer,” Mr. Chen said. “The consumer will still be there, the manufacturer will still be there, but we need to consider who will be between these parties?”