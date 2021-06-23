Teamsters are intent on organizing Amazon’s workers

Retail News
Teamsters are intent on organizing Amazon’s workersThe New York Times 06/23/2021
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is set to vote on whether to make organizing workers at Amazon.com a priority. The union sees Amazon as presenting “an existential threat to the standards” that it has created for its more than one million members, including those working in freight and parcel deliveries.
