Tariffs may cause prices of fireworks to skyrocket

Retail News

The Washington Post

Ninety-five percent of all fireworks sold in the U.S. come from China, which means retailers have very few other options when it comes to purchasing these products. Threatened tariffs from President Trump have unnerved the industry. “It’s virtually impossible for our product to be made anywhere else but in China,” said Bruce Zoldan, CEO of Phantom Fireworks. “If these tariffs happen, it’ll be the greatest threat to our industry.”