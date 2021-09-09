Target’s Shipt service announces biggest expansion in three years

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

The Shipt grocery delivery service plans to add nearly 1,000 more store locations as it expands its reach in markets around Atlanta, Charlotte, Los Angeles and Seattle. “This is the first time Shipt has expanded this way,” said Bridget Fruit, chief operating officer for Target-owned Shipt. “Over the years, Shipt has launched one city at a time or rolled out a new retail partner nationwide, but this exciting coast to coast expansion is unlike anything we’ve done before.”