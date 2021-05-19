Target’s same-store sales jump 23 percent

Retail News

Minneapolis StarTribune

Target posted a 23 percent gain in same-store sales during the first quarter driven, in large part, by a 50 percent jump in online sales. The chain’s profits for the period came in at $2.1 billion compared to $284 million last year. “I think consumer confidence is on the rise as we think about the strength in the economy, certainly the federal aid that’s been distributed and vaccine distribution,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell.