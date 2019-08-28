Target’s Disney merch on a different level than JCPenney’s

Retail News

Dallas News

Apparently all Disney-themed merchandise is not created equally. Disney traditionally has reserved the top-echelon products for its own stores — the latest, top-sellers. Disney has promised to provide some of that level of merchandise to Target for the 25 new shops it is installing in the discounter’s stores. JCPenney, which has been running over 600 Disney shops in its department stores since 2013, however, gets second-tier toys, collectibles and apparel that Disney designs exclusively for those locations.