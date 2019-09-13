Target’s anniversary sale to create a scramble for designer goods

Retail News
Target’s anniversary sale to create a scramble for designer goodsUSA Today 09/12/2019
Target’s 20th Anniversary Collection will bring back nearly 300 of the most popular items from the retailer’s hookups with major designers over the past two decades. As in the past, the limited selection of items is expected to go fast, with many items being resold on eBay and other platforms shortly thereafter.
Discussions
