Target will close two SF Bay Area stores

Retail News

San Francisco Chronicle

Target has been on a tear in the past year, growing revenue by $15 billion in 2020, so its decision to close two of its stores in the San Francisco area — Ocean Avenue in San Francisco and Stevens Creek Boulevard in Cupertino — has the locals puzzled. The company made the decision after “a rigorous annual process to evaluate the performance of every store in the portfolio and maintain the overall health of the business,” Target told Fox Business.